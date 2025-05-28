Netflix will soon be not available on Amazon Fire TV Stick. All streaming apps will stop working on the 'outdated' Amazon Fire Stick models from June 2, 2025, including 2014 Amazon Fire TV, the 2014 Fire TV Stick, and the 2016 Fire TV Stick equipped with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon spokesperson Jen Lurey in his statement said, “Netflix will be discontinuing support for some first-generation Fire TV devices, which were introduced more than 10 years ago. Netflix remains available on all other Fire TV devices.”

First generation Amazon Fire TV Stick are incompatible with new technologies and Amazon has also stopped providing software updates for these models. There have been no updates in the streaming quality, performance, and security of these devices..

Netflix informs users

The users have been informed that Netflix will discontinue on a first-generation Fire TV streaming device or Fire TV Stick along with its remote. In an email, Netflix wrote, “According to our usage data, you have used Netflix on a first-generation Fire TV streaming media player in the past 12 months. Netflix will discontinue support for these streaming media players on June 2, 2025.”

Why has Netflix discontinued the streaming?

Netflix may have planned to discontinue it for the following reasons.

Advancement of streaming technology, especially the adoption of the AV1 codec, which offers improved video quality while using less bandwidth. Netflix have indicated that it may discontinue functioning on 'outdated' devices incapable longer of supporting new features.

However, No official statement has been released on this by Netflix so far.

Users are advised to check their Amazon fire stick devices by simply going on the settings of the Netflix app on thier Amazon Fire. Only the first gen will be affected, and Netflix will function as usual on the newer ones.