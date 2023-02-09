Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Netflix rolls out paid password sharing feature to more countries

In December 2022, it was reported that Netflix was planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature in early 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Netflix rolls out paid password sharing feature to more countries
Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that it is rolling out paid password sharing, otherwise known as a crackdown on password sharing, to four more countries -- Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Previously, the company tested paid password sharing in select markets, including Chile, Costa Rica, Peru and elsewhere in Latin America.

"So over the last year, we`ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we`re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain," said Netflix.

The crackdown on password sharing feature allows users to set primary location, which the streaming giant says, "will help members set this up, ensuring that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account".

Moreover, subscribers can now easily manage who has access to their account from the new Manage Access and Devices page.

People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for, keeping their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more, said the company.

In December 2022, it was reported that Netflix was planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature in early 2023.

The company had long been aware that password sharing is a problem that negatively affects its earnings, but the rise in subscriptions in 2020 led the streaming giant to avoid addressing the issue.

Because of the revenue downfall last year and the platform`s first subscriber loss in 10 years, Hastings decided that it was time to take action on the issue.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.