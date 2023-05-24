Netflix password sharing rule changed, now you can't share passwords with friends without paying...

Netflix has accorded the option to include additional members from outside the households by paying a monthly fee. (File)

In a shocking news for Netflix users across the world, the streaming giant has taken a giant step against password sharing in over 100 countries as it has banned sharing passwords outside the family without paying a hefty fee. The company is battling market saturation by focussing on increasing its revenue. They want to curb pass sharing and introduce an add-supported option for those who don't want to subscribe to premium plans.

Netflix marked emails to its customers in 103 countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. The mail said the accounts must be used within a single household. This means you won't be able to share passwords with your distant cousin or friends.

The company, however, has accorded the option to include additional members from outside the households by paying a monthly fee. In the United States, the company said in the email, the price of adding another person outside the household is Rs 660. They can also transfer their profiles.

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States. A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company said in the email sent to the people of the United States.

India is not included in these 103 countries. However, it is likely that such measures are used in India as well.