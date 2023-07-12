Headlines

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Netflix first announced the profile transfer feature in October last year to prevent password sharing.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Netfllix has updated its profile transfer feature and it now allows users to transfer their profile to an existing account. "Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account)." the company said in its blog post.

Profile transfer enables the Netflix member and people using the member’s account to transfer a profile to a new account or an existing account  – including the recommendations, viewing history, My List, game saves, settings, and more.  The profile transfer feature is included with your account. If you don’t want to allow this feature on your account, you can turn off profile transfers by following the instructions below.

A profile can be transferred as long as it is on an active account, isn't a Kids profile, isn't PIN protected (if it has a PIN, remove it and then transfer) and doesn't have a profile email address attached to it.

The streaming platform first announced the profile transfer feature in October last year to prevent password sharing. The feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences to another account.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had removed the $9.99 CAD per month Basic plan in Canada for new subscribers.

To get rid of ads and enable downloads, users now must pay $16.99 CAD per month for the Standard plan. (with inputs from IANS)

