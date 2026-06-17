NEET re-exam security scare: Why Telegram has emerged as a key concern for authorities

Despite government officials defending the move, questions have been raised regarding the leak taking place from other platforms like WhatsApp and despite this, why it has not been banned. However, leaking papers on WhatsApp is not that easy, which is why it was not banned.

The government of India has been facing backlash after temporarily banning Telegram app until June 21, the day NEET re-exam is scheduled to take place. From social media users to Opposition leaders, the critics argue that such a move would severely effect students rather than stopping paper leaks. However, despite government officials defending the move, questions have been raised regarding the leak taking place from other platforms like WhatsApp and despite this, why it has not been banned.

Also Read: Telegram vs Government: 'Last resort' ban till NEET Re-Exam legally valid or overreach?

Why did Telegram become the center of the controversy?

It all started when the National Testing Agency (NTA) found channels operating on Telegram with names like ReNEET 2026, Paper Leaked Need that were promoting access to exam papers and in return charging lakhs of rupees from the candidates. The authorities launched a crackdown on these kinds of channels, but the issue persisted. Therefore, the authorities thought the only way to stop this was to ban the application.

However, leaking papers on WhatsApp is not that easy, which is why it was not banned.

Why were papers leaked on Telegram?

The following are the reasons why Telegram is more prone to scams and leaks than WhatsApp.

-WhatsApp has an end-to-end encryption feature which allows only the sender and receiver to read the message, while Telegram does not have it.

-In Telegram, users can remain anonymous. When a user sends a message, they can hide their identity as the messaging app is designed in such a way.

-When a user creates their profile, they can hide their phone number from others.

-Moreover, after making a profile on Telegram, a user can create channels with unlimited subscribers without revealing their identities.

-Telegram also has a feature where a user can edit older messages without effecting the timestamp.

A research study at the USENIX Security Symposium in 2025 revealed that 23.8 million users followed approx. 339 cybercriminal activity channels on Telegram. According to the NTA, admins were using the edit feature to change older messages, and in some cases replacing them with PDF files to allegedly create fake proof of paper leaks. The edit feature has also been disabled in India until June 30, 2026.