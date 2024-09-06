Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Conversational Search and Computer Vision's Future in Retail: Transforming customer experience

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Need to use data to make the correct decisions? Make sure it's effective and safe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Conversational Search and Computer Vision's Future in Retail: Transforming customer experience

Conversational Search and Computer Vision's Future in Retail: Transforming customer experience

Animals that are incredible swimmers

Animals that are incredible swimmers

7 animals that can freeze and still come back to life

7 animals that can freeze and still come back to life

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी �नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Need to use data to make the correct decisions? Make sure it's effective and safe

Data management pioneer Sai Tarun Kaniganti has made a name for himself by creating revolutionary methods that effectively handle enormous volumes of sensitive data while meeting security requirements.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

Need to use data to make the correct decisions? Make sure it's effective and safe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In this data-driven age, firms looking to stay competitive must manage their information effectively. Data management pioneer Sai Tarun Kaniganti has made a name for himself by creating revolutionary methods that effectively handle enormous volumes of sensitive data while meeting security requirements.

“By utilizing my vast expertise in a range of sectors, such as academics and e-commerce, I have developed a special method that is raising the bar for data management. My tactics are intended to protect information while still making the best use of it, enabling businesses to exploit their information assets as a catalyst for innovation and expansion”, he explains.

Sai says, “The use of blockchain technology forms the basis of my data management strategy. He used this technique to protect transactions in the e-commerce industry after initially investigating it during his academic career.” Kaniganti modified blockchain to answer the crucial demand for privacy in managing information across several sectors after seeing its potential for wider applications.

"Blockchain offers an unprecedented level of security and transparency," Kaniganti explains. "By applying this technology to data management systems, we create an immutable record of all transactions, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches or unauthorized alterations."
 
He states, “This creative application of blockchain technology guarantees the integrity of the data while safeguarding sensitive information from outside threats, which is essential for any firm managing substantial amounts of vital data.”
 
The use of cloud-based infrastructures is another element of Kaniganti's data management approach. Throughout his career, Kaniganti has seen the difficulties businesses encounter in managing changing data demands, especially at busy times such as financial reporting seasons or product launches.
 
Kaniganti promotes cloud-based solutions that may adapt dynamically to an organization's demands in order to overcome these issues. "During times of high demand, it’s essential that data systems remain responsive and efficient," he states. "A cloud-based infrastructure allows for seamless scalability, ensuring that data management remains robust regardless of the load."

Because companies may scale resources up or down as needed, this technique not only offers flexibility but also helps enterprises manage their data more cost-effectively. Kaniganti's approach is revolutionary in that it incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) into data management systems. Kaniganti, who has a history in creating predictive algorithms, has successfully used AI to change how businesses analyze and use their data.
 
"AI-driven analytics enable organizations to not just store data, but to actively learn from it," Kaniganti says. "By analysing patterns in the data, we can predict trends, identify potential issues before they arise, and make more informed decisions."
 
He later explains, “Across the industry, my ideas are already having an impact. Data security, operational effectiveness, and overall company performance have all significantly improved in organizations that have adopted them. Sensitive data is protected by enhanced security methods, such those offered by blockchain, and scalable cloud solutions provide you the flexibility you need to manage changing data demands. In the meantime, data is being transformed by AI-driven analytics from a static resource into a dynamic tool that promotes innovation and growth.”
 
Looking ahead, he sees a world in which data management technologies actively support an organization's strategic objectives in addition to guarding information. "Our goal is to create data management systems that don’t just store information but enhance the decision-making process and drive success," he says.

Sai Tarun Kaniganti's creative approaches are not only helping businesses handle information better in this day and age where data is increasingly serving as the basis for decision-making, but they are also altering the direction of data management in the future. His work serves as a shining example of how intelligent design and technology can be used together to fully use data and create a more intelligent, secure, and responsive corporate environment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Badshah says his feud with Honey Singh 'inspired him' but then 'turned into tumour': 'I don't want to respond...'

    Badshah says his feud with Honey Singh 'inspired him' but then 'turned into tumour': 'I don't want to respond...'

    Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

    Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

    Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

    Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

    Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

    Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

    Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

    Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

    Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

    Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

    Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

    Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

    Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

    Active players with most centuries in international cricket

    Active players with most centuries in international cricket

    This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

    This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement