Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Celebrate this day with devotion and seek the blessings of Maa Skandamata for happiness and protection.

The fifth day of Navratri, celebrated on October 7, 2024, is dedicated to the fifth form of Maa Durga, known as Maa Skandamata. As the nurturing and compassionate form of the Goddess, she symbolizes a mother’s love and protection. Let’s learn more about this significant day.

Who is Maa Skandamata?

Maa Skandamata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya, who is depicted with six faces. She has four hands, holding two lotus flowers in her upper hands and cradling her son, Kartikeya, in her lap. Skandamata rides a lion and is the epitome of purity, compassion, and divine strength. Devotees who worship her with sincerity are believed to be blessed with worldly pleasures and spiritual growth.

Significance of Maa Skandamata

Navratri is a time of immense devotion, where devotees worship Maa Durga with great enthusiasm. These nine days are observed with rituals, prayers, and festivities. Day 5 is especially devoted to Maa Skandamata, revered as the mother of Lord Kartikeya (also called Skanda). Worshipping her brings blessings of happiness, peace, and prosperity.

According to Hindu mythology, the demon Tarkasura once received a boon from Lord Brahma, protecting him from death except at the hands of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s son. Believing Lord Shiva would never marry, Tarkasura considered himself invincible and began terrorizing the universe.

When Lord Shiva eventually married Goddess Parvati, their son, Kartikeya, was born. Kartikeya grew into a powerful warrior and was appointed the commander of the gods. He defeated and killed Tarkasura, restoring peace. From that moment, Maa Parvati came to be known as Skandamata, the mother of Skanda (Kartikeya).

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi

Clean your home and puja space early in the morning.

Wear clean clothes and sprinkle Gangajal around the house for positivity.

Light a desi ghee diya and offer vermillion, paan, elaichi, supari, and 2 laung to Maa Durga.

Chant Skandamata’s mantra along with other prayers from Durga Saptashati.

Recite the Durga Chalisa and perform the Durga Maa Aarti.

Offer bhog prasad before breaking your fast.

Mantra for Maa Skandamata:

“Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya..!

Shubhada Tu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini..!!”

Maa Skandamata Stuti:

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita..!

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah..!!”