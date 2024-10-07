Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Celebrate this day with devotion and seek the blessings of Maa Skandamata for happiness and protection.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fifth day of Navratri, celebrated on October 7, 2024, is dedicated to the fifth form of Maa Durga, known as Maa Skandamata. As the nurturing and compassionate form of the Goddess, she symbolizes a mother’s love and protection. Let’s learn more about this significant day.

Who is Maa Skandamata?

Maa Skandamata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya, who is depicted with six faces. She has four hands, holding two lotus flowers in her upper hands and cradling her son, Kartikeya, in her lap. Skandamata rides a lion and is the epitome of purity, compassion, and divine strength. Devotees who worship her with sincerity are believed to be blessed with worldly pleasures and spiritual growth.

Significance of Maa Skandamata

Navratri is a time of immense devotion, where devotees worship Maa Durga with great enthusiasm. These nine days are observed with rituals, prayers, and festivities. Day 5 is especially devoted to Maa Skandamata, revered as the mother of Lord Kartikeya (also called Skanda). Worshipping her brings blessings of happiness, peace, and prosperity.

According to Hindu mythology, the demon Tarkasura once received a boon from Lord Brahma, protecting him from death except at the hands of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s son. Believing Lord Shiva would never marry, Tarkasura considered himself invincible and began terrorizing the universe.

When Lord Shiva eventually married Goddess Parvati, their son, Kartikeya, was born. Kartikeya grew into a powerful warrior and was appointed the commander of the gods. He defeated and killed Tarkasura, restoring peace. From that moment, Maa Parvati came to be known as Skandamata, the mother of Skanda (Kartikeya).

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi

  • Clean your home and puja space early in the morning.
  • Wear clean clothes and sprinkle Gangajal around the house for positivity.
  • Light a desi ghee diya and offer vermillion, paan, elaichi, supari, and 2 laung to Maa Durga.
  • Chant Skandamata’s mantra along with other prayers from Durga Saptashati.
  • Recite the Durga Chalisa and perform the Durga Maa Aarti.
  • Offer bhog prasad before breaking your fast.

Mantra for Maa Skandamata:

“Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya..!
Shubhada Tu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini..!!”

Maa Skandamata Stuti:

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita..!
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah..!!”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Is Israel planning to mount 'serious' attack on THIS Iranian Island?

Is Israel planning to mount 'serious' attack on THIS Iranian Island?

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement