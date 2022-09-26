Navratri 2022 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and send Navratri, Durga Puja stickers

Navratri 2022

Navratri 2022 is here and it is an important festival for Hindus across the globe. The Navratri marks the beginning of the festive season in India. The Navratri 2022 begins on September 26 and will culminate with Dussehra on October 5. During these days, devotees worship different avatars of Goddess Durga. People celebrate Navratri by observing a fast. Temples across the country are decorated with lights, welcoming the devotees for the celebration.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, people across the globe are getting used to celebrating festivals by avoiding gathering and crowded places. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to friends and send greetings and wishes to our loved ones. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as Navratri 2022, Dussehra 2022 and other occasions. If you want to know how to download and send Navratri 2022 stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Navratri’ stickers.

Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.

Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.

Step 8: Tap emoji icon.

Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.

Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To use Navratri 2022 stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.