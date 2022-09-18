NASA sets up live streaming for crewed Soyuz mission to International Space Station: Watch

Photo: ROSCOSMOS

The launch and docking of a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be covered in real time by NASA.

Three astronauts, Frank Rubio of NASA and Roscosmos' Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will blast out from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft at 9:54 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 21 (7:24 p.m. Indian time). We'll have live coverage on NASA TV's Public Channel, the ANASA app, and the agency's website beginning at 9 a.m. (6:30 p.m. Indian time).

At 1:11 p.m. EDT(10:41 p.m. Indian time), after a three-hour, two-orbit trip, the Soyuz will dock with the Rassvet module of the space station. The Soyuz and the station will open their hatches and the crews will meet each other around two hours after docking.

When they arrive to the station, the three will join Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, Roscosmos cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. A total of six months will be spent by Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin in the orbital lab.