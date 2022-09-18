Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

NASA sets up live streaming for crewed Soyuz mission to International Space Station: Watch

Three astronauts, Frank Rubio of NASA and Roscosmos' Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will blast out from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

NASA sets up live streaming for crewed Soyuz mission to International Space Station: Watch
Photo: ROSCOSMOS

The launch and docking of a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be covered in real time by NASA.

Also, READ: Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know

Three astronauts, Frank Rubio of NASA and Roscosmos' Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will blast out from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft at 9:54 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 21 (7:24 p.m. Indian time). We'll have live coverage on NASA TV's Public Channel, the ANASA app, and the agency's website beginning at 9 a.m. (6:30 p.m. Indian time). 

At 1:11 p.m. EDT(10:41 p.m. Indian time), after a three-hour, two-orbit trip, the Soyuz will dock with the Rassvet module of the space station. The Soyuz and the station will open their hatches and the crews will meet each other around two hours after docking.

When they arrive to the station, the three will join Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, Roscosmos cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. A total of six months will be spent by Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin in the orbital lab.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.