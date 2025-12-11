FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...

UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching YouTube; cut stomach nerves, intestines

Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all we know

Umar Khalid granted two-week interim bail in 2020 Delhi riots case; check court conditions

Bangladesh set for FIRST national election after Sheikh Hasina's ousting; Date announced, to be held on...

NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare

'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill back in 2023, decision was never sudden

Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'

Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'

Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...

Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on Saali Mohabbat, Taare Zameen Par, and more

UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching YouTube; cut stomach nerves, intestines

UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching

Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai

Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next

Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watc

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all we know

A Nasa spacecraft which has been orbiting Mars since a little more than a decade has lost control with the American space agency which has been trying to re-establish communications link. The spacecraft has been orbiting Mars since 2014.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 06:39 PM IST

Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all we know
Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A Nasa spacecraft which has been orbiting Mars since a little more than a decade has lost control with the American space agency which has been trying to re-establish communications link. The spacecraft has been orbiting Mars since 2014. 

    Last weekend, Maven suddenly lost connection with Earth-based ground stations, while the agency said that it had been working properly before going behind Mars on December 6, this phase is called occultation which happens when the spacecraft makes regular orbits of the red planet. Even after its reappearance there was silence. 
    “Telemetry showed all subsystems working normally before it orbited behind [Mars],” Nasa said in a statement. 

    After it appeared it could not reconnect with Nasa's Deep Space Network and failed to give any signals to the earth-station team monitoring the mission. This alerted the team which initiated immediate investigation. 

    “The spacecraft and operations teams are investigating the anomaly to address the situation. More information will be shared once it becomes available,” Nasa added. The statement comes as the US space agency is trying to determine the actual cause of the failure. 

    Maven, which was launched in 2013, started studying the atmosphere in the upper region of the red planet and its link with the solar wind once reaching the red planet the following year. According to scientists, Mars is rapidly losing a majority of its atmosphere to space over the eons due to the Sun which has turned its atmosphere from wet and warm to dry and cold in the present day.  

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...
    Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on Saali Mohabbat, Taare Zameen Par, and more
    UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching YouTube; cut stomach nerves, intestines
    UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching
    Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all we know
    Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all
    Umar Khalid granted two-week interim bail in 2020 Delhi riots case; check court conditions
    Umar Khalid granted 2-week bail in Delhi riots case; check conditions
    Bangladesh set for FIRST national election after Sheikh Hasina's ousting; Date announced, to be held on...
    Bangladesh set for FIRST national election after Sheikh Hasina ousting, Date...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster
    Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster
    Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor
    Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai
    Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next
    Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watc
    New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT
    New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net
    In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight
    In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement