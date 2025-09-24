Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

Nano Banana AI is now available on WhatsApp via Perplexity, letting users create stunning AI images without the Gemini app. Simply upload a photo, add a creative prompt, and receive AI-generated images instantly, right from your chat. No extra app or login needed.

Google’s Nano Banana AI, part of its Gemini 2.5 Flash model, has quickly gone viral for its ability to turn regular photos into stunning, stylised AI art. Originally available within the Gemini app, Nano Banana is now accessible directly through WhatsApp, thanks to an integration by Perplexity AI. This means you can now create high-quality AI images without needing to install or sign into the Gemini app.

Here’s how you can use Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp to generate AI images in seconds.

Step-by-Step: How to use Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp

1. Save the Perplexity Bot Number

Add this number to your contacts: +1 (833) 436-3285.

2. Start the chat

Open WhatsApp and send a message like 'Hi' to begin the conversation with the Perplexity bot.

3. Upload a photo

Share any photo of yourself or someone else that you want to transform using AI.

4. Enter a creative prompt

After uploading the photo, type a prompt describing the style or effect you want. For example:

'Make this a 90s vintage magazine cover.'

'Turn me into a Pixar-style animated character.'

'Create a pop-art Warhol-inspired version of this image.'

5. Wait for results

Within seconds, the bot will reply with a customised AI-generated image based on your input.

6. Download and share

You can save the image or share it instantly via WhatsApp, Instagram, or other platforms.

ALSO READ: As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

Tips for better results

Be specific with your prompt. Mention the style, mood, colour scheme, or time period.

Try different prompts for varied versions of the same image.

Request edits, like changing the background, adjusting lighting, or refining facial features.

Why this matters

This new WhatsApp integration removes the need for a separate app or account login, making AI-powered photo editing more accessible than ever. Whether you’re creating fun social media content or trying out professional AI edits, Nano Banana via Perplexity is one of the easiest ways to do it.

So if you’re looking to transform your photos into artwork, without downloading the Gemini app, Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp is your shortcut to next-level creativity.