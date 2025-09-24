Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more

Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace

Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics

Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...

India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people, supporting terrorism at UNHRC

UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

Step-by-step guide for creating AI images on WhatsApp without Gemini App

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

Nano Banana AI is now available on WhatsApp via Perplexity, letting users create stunning AI images without the Gemini app. Simply upload a photo, add a creative prompt, and receive AI-generated images instantly, right from your chat. No extra app or login needed.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 03:47 PM IST

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Google’s Nano Banana AI, part of its Gemini 2.5 Flash model, has quickly gone viral for its ability to turn regular photos into stunning, stylised AI art. Originally available within the Gemini app, Nano Banana is now accessible directly through WhatsApp, thanks to an integration by Perplexity AI. This means you can now create high-quality AI images without needing to install or sign into the Gemini app.

Here’s how you can use Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp to generate AI images in seconds.

Step-by-Step: How to use Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp

1. Save the Perplexity Bot Number

Add this number to your contacts: +1 (833) 436-3285.

2. Start the chat

Open WhatsApp and send a message like 'Hi' to begin the conversation with the Perplexity bot.

3. Upload a photo

Share any photo of yourself or someone else that you want to transform using AI.

4. Enter a creative prompt

After uploading the photo, type a prompt describing the style or effect you want. For example:

  • 'Make this a 90s vintage magazine cover.'
  • 'Turn me into a Pixar-style animated character.'
  • 'Create a pop-art Warhol-inspired version of this image.'

5. Wait for results

Within seconds, the bot will reply with a customised AI-generated image based on your input.

6. Download and share

You can save the image or share it instantly via WhatsApp, Instagram, or other platforms.

ALSO READ: As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

Tips for better results

  • Be specific with your prompt. Mention the style, mood, colour scheme, or time period.
  • Try different prompts for varied versions of the same image.
  • Request edits, like changing the background, adjusting lighting, or refining facial features.

Why this matters

This new WhatsApp integration removes the need for a separate app or account login, making AI-powered photo editing more accessible than ever. Whether you’re creating fun social media content or trying out professional AI edits, Nano Banana via Perplexity is one of the easiest ways to do it.

So if you’re looking to transform your photos into artwork, without downloading the Gemini app, Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp is your shortcut to next-level creativity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details
Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance du
Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life
Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrent
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030
AI Predictions for Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 2030 Price
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour,
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 post
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE