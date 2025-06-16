Several Jio users also turned to the social media platform X to share their experiences with the outage.

Thousands of Reliance Jio users experienced major disruptions in mobile internet, JioFiber, and voice connectivity on Monday afternoon as the Mukesh Ambani telecom firm faced a significant nationwide service outage. The company later said that the services are now restored, ET reported. The outage impacted users across several major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, and Chandigarh.

Downdetector data revealed that 54 per cent of the user complaints were related to mobile internet issues, while 27 per cent were about JioFiber and 19 per cent involved mobile network problems. The platform confirms an outage only when the number of problem reports goes well beyond the normal baseline.

Several Jio users also turned to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences with the outage. Reports suggest that Reliance Jio customers in Kerala are encountering difficulties in accessing Jio services. "Jio down completely," one user tweeted. "Jio network is down across Kerala for the last 1 hour. Anyone else facing network issues," another user wrote.

There is no confirmation yet on what exactly led to the disruption. It could be due to a backend system glitch or a technical update causing temporary network failure. Jio is the largest telecom company in India.

