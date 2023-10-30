Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani have been pushing to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era.

Mukesh Ambani has launched several new products near the festival of Diwali over the past few years and following that path, the richest man in the country has launched affordable JioPhone Prima 4G in India. Priced at just Rs 2,599, the JioPhone Prima 4G is one of the cheapest phones in India that supports WhatsApp and YouTube. This the second 4G phone that has been launched by Mukesh Ambani in the past few months. Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani have been pushing to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era. To do so, the company launched the Rs 999 Jio Bharat V2 phone in India and to offer more features and accessibility, Reliance Jio has now launched the JioPhone Prima 4G in India right ahead of Diwali. Apart from WhatsApp and YouTube, the new Jio Phone can also run JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, JioNews and more.

Mukesh Ambani’s new JioPhone Prima 4G is available in blue and yellow colour options on JioMart. The phone also has several launch offers that includes cashback deals, bank offers, and coupons. When it comes to design, the new JioPhone Prima 4G looks like just another feature phone that is available in the market but the key features of the device are under the hood.

As the name suggests, the phone comes with 4G connectivity and support for 23 languages. JioPhone Prima 4G is powered by ARM Cortex A53 processor with 128GB expandable storage. The device runs on KaiOS, an operating system based on Firefox OS that supports over 1200 apps. The phone comes with a single SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. All of these features are backed by a 1800mAh battery.