Headlines

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Famous Indian dishes that did not originate in India

India's biggest wins in ODI World Cup history

Inside photos of Ananya Panday's birthday bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

HomeTechnology

Technology

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani have been pushing to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani has launched several new products near the festival of Diwali over the past few years and following that path, the richest man in the country has launched affordable JioPhone Prima 4G in India. Priced at just Rs 2,599, the JioPhone Prima 4G is one of the cheapest phones in India that supports WhatsApp and YouTube. This the second 4G phone that has been launched by Mukesh Ambani in the past few months. Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani have been pushing to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era. To do so, the company launched the Rs 999 Jio Bharat V2 phone in India and to offer more features and accessibility, Reliance Jio has now launched the JioPhone Prima 4G in India right ahead of Diwali. Apart from WhatsApp and YouTube, the new Jio Phone can also run JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, JioNews and more.

Mukesh Ambani’s new JioPhone Prima 4G is available in blue and yellow colour options on JioMart. The phone also has several launch offers that includes cashback deals, bank offers, and coupons. When it comes to design, the new JioPhone Prima 4G looks like just another feature phone that is available in the market but the key features of the device are under the hood.

As the name suggests, the phone comes with 4G connectivity and support for 23 languages. JioPhone Prima 4G is powered by ARM Cortex A53 processor with 128GB expandable storage. The device runs on KaiOS, an operating system based on Firefox OS that supports over 1200 apps. The phone comes with a single SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. All of these features are backed by a 1800mAh battery.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar factions on Oct 30

Beware of 'SIM swap scam'! Know how fraudsters steal money with missed calls and phishing

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

This woman earned Rs 1200 per month, started company while pregnant, now runs Rs 9800 crore company

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE