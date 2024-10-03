Mukesh Ambani's mega Diwali offer, take home Apple iPhone 16 for just Rs..., check deal here

The price for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is Rs 79,900, but Reliance Digital is providing an instant discount of Rs 5,000.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Digital has introduced an enticing offer in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. The retailer is providing the newly-lauched Apple iPhone 16 at a reduced price, along with added benefits such as bank discounts and No-Cost EMI options. Here’s a look at the available offers and discounts on the iPhone 16.

Launched in September, the new iPhone 16 has garnered a tremendous response from users, leading to significant demand for the device. It is now available for purchase at Reliance Digital. The price for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is Rs 79,900, but Reliance Digital is providing an instant discount of Rs 5,000.

Credit card users of ICICI, SBI, or Kotak Bank can avail an instant discount of Rs 5,000, lowering the price of the phone to Rs 74,900. Additionally, a No-Cost EMI option is available, allowing customers to pay Rs 12,483 per month for six months.

The iPhone 16 represents a major upgrade over its predecessors, boasting a variety of new features that make it highly desirable. Equipped with the A18 chip, the device delivers faster and smoother performance, enhanced battery life, and exceptional photography capabilities. Whether users are gaming, multitasking, or taking photos, the iPhone 16 provides a seamless and hassle-free experience.

The newly-launched Apple iPhone 16 features an impressive camera system that simplifies capturing stunning photos and videos. Furthermore, the introduction of the new Action Button enhances convenience, enabling users to perform tasks more quickly. With an extended battery life, users can also enjoy the benefit of less frequent charging.