Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer provides customers with a free AirFiber connection for one year, including unlimited internet and additional benefits.

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, Jio has introduced an exciting new offer for its customers. Under the Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer, the company is giving away a free AirFiber connection for one year to those who subscribe to a specific plan. If you’re interested in getting more details about this offer and learning how to take advantage of it, here’s everything you need to know.

What Does the Offer Include?

Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka offer provides customers with a free AirFiber connection for a whole year if they subscribe to a particular plan. In addition to this, customers will receive Reliance Digital coupons that are equal to the amount they paid for their plan, making this offer even more attractive.

What’s Included in the AirFiber Plan?

With this plan, you will get access to over 800 TV channels, so you can watch your favorite shows at any time. Plus, you’ll get subscriptions to 13 or more OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms, where you can stream a variety of web series and movies. The plan also comes with Wi-Fi for your home, allowing you to enjoy unlimited internet access without worrying about data limits. On top of that, you will receive Rs 1,000 for installing Wi-Fi at home, making it even easier to set up.

AirFiber Plans and Prices

Here are the available AirFiber plans:

Rs 599 Plan: Offers 30 Mbps speed, over 800 TV channels, free access to 11-13 OTT apps, and a Wi-Fi 6 router.

Rs 888 Plan: Provides 30 Mbps speed, free access to 11-13 OTT apps, with some top-quality apps, and includes a 4K set-top box.

Rs 899 Plan: Offers 100 Mbps speed along with everything included in the Rs 888 plan.

Rs 1,199 Plan: Provides 100 Mbps speed, access to 11-14 OTT apps, and some excellent additional equipment.

How to Subscribe?

To check if the AirFiber service is available in your area, you can visit Jio’s website or use the Jio app. You will need to enter your mobile number and PIN code. After confirming availability, you can choose your preferred plan and complete the recharge process. Once you do this, you will get the free AirFiber connection for one year along with other benefits included in the plan.

This Diwali offer is an excellent opportunity if you’re looking to upgrade your internet speed and entertainment options. With unlimited internet, a wide selection of TV channels, and multiple OTT apps, the Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer is perfect for those who want more entertainment at home.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

