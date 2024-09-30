Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

Reliance Digital has the phone available on sale, with the 128GB variant priced at Rs 79,900.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

If you're an iPhone fan eyeing the latest iPhone 16, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Digital has a special offer you shouldn't miss. Alongside Amazon and Flipkart, Reliance Digital is offering significant discounts on the iPhone 16, allowing you to grab Apple's latest smartphone at a lower price. With bank discounts and a No-Cost EMI option, this is the perfect time to bring home an iPhone 16. Let’s dive into the offers and discounts available on this much-anticipated device.

iPhone 16 Offers

Launched in early September, the iPhone 16 is Apple’s latest model, packed with advanced features that have tech enthusiasts rushing to get their hands on it. Reliance Digital has the phone available on sale, with the 128GB variant priced at Rs 79,900. However, if you buy it from Reliance Digital, you’ll get an instant discount of Rs 5,000, bringing the price down to Rs 74,900.

iPhone 16 No-Cost EMI

If you're using an ICICI, SBI, or Kotak Bank credit card, you’re in luck! You can avail an instant discount of Rs 5,000, lowering the phone's price to Rs 74,900. On top of this, Reliance Digital is offering a No-Cost EMI option. By choosing this option, you can pay Rs 12,483 per month for six months, making it more affordable to own the latest iPhone without breaking the bank.

iPhone 16 features

The iPhone 16 is a significant upgrade from its predecessors, with a range of new features that make it a must-have. Powered by the A18 chip, the phone ensures a faster and smoother performance, improved battery life, and superior photography capabilities. Whether you're gaming, multitasking, or capturing memories, the iPhone 16 offers a seamless experience without any hassle.

The iPhone 16 also boasts an impressive camera system, making it easier than ever to take stunning photos and videos. Additionally, the new Action Button provides more convenience, allowing users to perform tasks quickly. And with a longer-lasting battery, you won't have to worry about charging your phone frequently.

