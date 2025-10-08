Mukesh Ambani launches JioBharat phones at just Rs 799, introduces new safety-first features; check details

The usage manager on the JioBharat phone allows users to choose who can call or message them, while blocking and restricting unknown callers.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliane Jio has unveiled its new range of JioBharat Phones during the India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025). The Jio phone comes with safety-first capabilities and could be useful for elderly users, children, and women, as it features location monitoring, usage manager, and up to seven-day battery backup.

JioBharat Phones: Price, Safety Features

JioBharat Safety-First Phones price starts at Rs. 799. The handsets are available in India via Jio Stores, JioMart, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and other offline retailers, according to the press release.

JioBharat Phones Features

The usage manager on the phone allows users to choose who can call or message them, while blocking and restricting unknown callers. Jio has also launched Jio AI Classroom, a foundation course powered by JioPC, which allows students to learn more about the emerging technology.

The company said that parents can buy the new JioBharat phones for their children, which will allow them to stay connected through smart location and call management features, while minimising social media distractions.