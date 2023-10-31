Headlines

Mukesh Ambani preparing to take on Mark Zuckerberg, showcases mixed reality smart JioGlass

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas' shows cancelled after zero ticket sales, theatre owner says 'not a single...'

P.I. Meena trailer: Tanya Maniktala's murder investigation spirals into virus conspiracy

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill needs to give himself time

DNA Explained: What are electoral bonds and what is the controversy around them?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani preparing to take on Mark Zuckerberg, showcases mixed reality smart JioGlass

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas' shows cancelled after zero ticket sales, theatre owner says 'not a single...'

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Superfoods that can relieve knee and joint pain

7 common weight loss myths

Rare, unseen wedding pictures of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Bobby Deol says he started drinking during career's low phase, snapped when son told wife 'Papa sits at home and you...'

India's most expensive film was a huge box office failure, made only Rs 31 crore, director quit filmmaking in grief

HomeTechnology

Technology

Mukesh Ambani preparing to take on Mark Zuckerberg, showcases mixed reality smart JioGlass

Currently the smart glasses market is being dominated by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. It looks like after preparing to take on Elon Musk with JioSpaceFiber, Ambani is also betting big to rival Mark Zuckerberg.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has launched a range of products in the past few months. A few of them show what the company plans to do in the coming years. At the recently concluded India Mobile Congress, Mukesh Ambani’s son gave a demo of the upcoming satellite-based internet service to PM Modi and along with that, Reliance Jio has also showcased new ‘JioGlass’. As the name suggests, JioGlass is wearable glasses but with smart features that allows users to experience mixed reality. The JioGlass will do almost everything that your smartphone can and that too without continuously scrolling through the screen. As of now, the company has not revealed an official launch date or price of the wearable gadget, but reports suggest that it will be available in two versions - one for consumers and second one for enterprises. Currently the smart glasses market is being dominated by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. It looks like after preparing to take on Elon Musk with JioSpaceFiber, Ambani is also betting big to rival Mark Zuckerberg.

The JioGlass sleek metallic frame and two lenses. The device can be powered through a USB-C port and can be paired with any smartphone through the same. After parking, the smart glasses can turn your smartphone screen into a 100-inch virtual display. The JioGlass comes with a detachable flap which allows users to enjoy Augmented Reality (AR) content after being removed. The product gets a trackpad that can control volume or virtual screen brightness.

Each side of the JioGlass gets a speaker for better audio experience. The built-in support for spatial audio enhances the experience. One can even take calls with the JioGlass as it comes with a microphone too. The features are backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer a runtime of up to 3 hours.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Stubble burning incidents drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year: Centre

After tomatoes, Delhi-NCR sees spike in onion prices; rates to hit Rs 100 per kg soon, know reason

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE