Mukesh Ambani preparing to take on Mark Zuckerberg, showcases mixed reality smart JioGlass

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has launched a range of products in the past few months. A few of them show what the company plans to do in the coming years. At the recently concluded India Mobile Congress, Mukesh Ambani’s son gave a demo of the upcoming satellite-based internet service to PM Modi and along with that, Reliance Jio has also showcased new ‘JioGlass’. As the name suggests, JioGlass is wearable glasses but with smart features that allows users to experience mixed reality. The JioGlass will do almost everything that your smartphone can and that too without continuously scrolling through the screen. As of now, the company has not revealed an official launch date or price of the wearable gadget, but reports suggest that it will be available in two versions - one for consumers and second one for enterprises. Currently the smart glasses market is being dominated by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. It looks like after preparing to take on Elon Musk with JioSpaceFiber, Ambani is also betting big to rival Mark Zuckerberg.

The JioGlass sleek metallic frame and two lenses. The device can be powered through a USB-C port and can be paired with any smartphone through the same. After parking, the smart glasses can turn your smartphone screen into a 100-inch virtual display. The JioGlass comes with a detachable flap which allows users to enjoy Augmented Reality (AR) content after being removed. The product gets a trackpad that can control volume or virtual screen brightness.

Each side of the JioGlass gets a speaker for better audio experience. The built-in support for spatial audio enhances the experience. One can even take calls with the JioGlass as it comes with a microphone too. The features are backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer a runtime of up to 3 hours.