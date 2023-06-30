Mukesh Ambani likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year, details leaked

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest person and over the years, he has significantly invested in introducing technology through the masses. The key contribution came from billionaires Reliance Jio company that launched a range of affordable 4G smartphones and internet plans for a wider audience. Mukesh Ambani even started giving easy installment on Reliance Jio products to make it more accessible. Following that path, Mukesh Ambani is now gearing up to launch a new 5G smartphone that will likely be the cheapest in the country. As per several reports, the chairman of Reliance Industries will likely launch the new Jio 5G phone at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year.

Although the company has not officially revealed anything about the phone yet, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the image of the rumoured Jio 5G smartphone in a tweet, revealing how the phone will look like. As per the details shared by the leakster, the new Jio Phone 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood.

When it comes to camera, the device will likely get a dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone is expected to get an 8MP camera. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and offer 18W fast charging support.

As per the previous leaks, the phone has the codename ‘Ganga’. It features Samsung’s 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone likely gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Over the coming months, we will likely see more leaks on the internet around the upcoming smartphone.