Mukesh Ambani likely to launch ‘Ganga’ 5G smartphone later this year, design leaked online

Mukesh Ambani is expected to launch the new Jio Phone 5G at the Reliance Industries Limited’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year. Over the coming months, we will likely see more leaks on the internet around the upcoming smartphone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a few affordable 5G smartphones in India for the masses. India's richest person offers the 5G smartphones with attractive and easy to pay plans for a wider customer base. The 5G smartphones launched by Mukesh Ambani have received tremendous response as they offer smartphone experience at the lowest prices. The customers can even pay for the smartphones in easy installments. To offer the latest features to users, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Jio phone in India. As per latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming Jio Phone 5G will offer improved hardware over the outgoing model.

Mukesh Ambani is expected to launch the new Jio Phone 5G at the Reliance Industries Limited’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year. Over the coming months, we will likely see more leaks on the internet around the upcoming smartphone.

As per the details shared by the leakster, the new Jio Phone 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood. As per the previous leaks, the phone has the codename ‘Ganga’. It features Samsung’s 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone likely gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to camera, the device will likely get a dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone is expected to get an 8MP camera. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and offer 18W fast charging support. 

