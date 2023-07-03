Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 launched: Check prices, specs and bank offers | Photo: Motorola

Motorola just unveiled the much-anticipated Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in its brand-new flip-folding phone line. Following the release of Razr, one of the country's first flip-folding phones featuring a uni-display, which was divided by a crease, Motorola has now introduced two new folding phones.

Prices of Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs 89,999 for the variant with 256GB of storage, while the Motorola Razr 40 is priced in India at Rs 59,999. On July 15, both of them will be offered for sale on Flipkart and Motorola India platforms. Three colour options are available for the Motorola Razr 40: Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream. Options for the Ultra model include Viva Magenta and Infinite Black.

Bank offers and discounts

When utilising credit, debit, or EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, customers can also receive an immediate discount. A Rs 7,000 immediate discount is available for the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, while a Rs 5,000 discount is available for the Razr 40. Additionally, Jio benefits up to Rs 15,000 are available to purchasers.

Spec and features

- Motorola Razr 40

The Razr 40 has a 6.9-inch screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio. The primary display can refresh at up to 144Hz, while the cover display delivers a typical 60Hz refresh rate. For its main screen, Motorola employed a 10-bit display surface. With a 4,200mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, the device has a 4,200mAh battery that enables 33W charging when used with the included charger.

The processor is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and USF 2.2 storage. There are many sensors on board, including a fingerprint, proximity, ambient light, an ultrasonic, and more. The dual camera system consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The primary display's 32-megapixel camera is for taking selfies.

- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

3.6 inches may be viewed on the external display. With a 10-bit display, Motorola claims to be able to deliver up to 144Hz refresh rates, HDR10+ compatibility, and a maximum brightness of 1100 nits. A 10-bit LTPO panel with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1400 nits is used for the primary display.

With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. A 3800mAh battery with 30W cable and 5W wireless connections is available. The Razr 40 Ultra could charge more quickly than the Razr 40 using the provided charger because the battery is smaller.

The main camera of the Razr 40 Ultra, however, has a significantly larger aperture that lets in more light. It could lead to better night photos and richer colour. A 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities is included with the main camera. A 32-megapixel camera is available for taking selfies.

Additional features are 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, two speakers with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound spatial audio compatibility, and Bluetooth 5.3. Both phones include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for external screens, yet they differ regarding of durability. The IP52 grade for water and dust protection is also available.