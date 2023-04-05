Search icon
Motorola Moto G13 budget smartphone goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Motorola Moto G13 is available in two colour options - Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Moto G13

Motorola recently launched the new Moto G13 smartphone in India after marking its European debut and now the smartphone is available for purchase in India. The new Moto G13 is the second most affordable smartphone that the company has launched in India this year. The Moto G13 is priced under Rs 10,000 and comes with a decent set of features. The new Motorola Moto G13 is available in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999 respectively. The phone is available in two colour options - Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue.

Motorola Moto G13 specifications 

Motorola Moto G13 comes with a 6.5-inch punch-hole HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Android 13 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Moto G13 comes with 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and carries support for 10W charging.

