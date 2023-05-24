Motorola Edge 30 available at ‘lowest ever’ price on Flipkart after Motorola Edge 40 launch

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 is available at lowest ever price on Flipkart after the launch of new Motorola Edge 40 smartphone. The Motorola Edge 30 was launched last year and is the predecessor of Motorola Edge 40. The smartphone received a great response from the buyers in the Flipkart sales and currently you can buy the smartphone for as low as Rs 899, but with a catch. Ahead of Motorola Edge 40 sale, the 8GB variant of Motorola Edge 30 is listed at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,000 off. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 24,100 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Bringing down the price of Motorola Edge 30 to Rs 899.

Motorola Edge 30 offered in two colour options Meteor Grey and Aurora Green. It gets a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 40 is currently available for pre-order in India via Flipkart and it will go on sale later this month on May 30. It omes in a single variant which is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone is offered in three colour options - Eclipse Black, Nebula Green and Lunar Blue.

Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ 3D curved display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The company claims that Edge 40 is the world's Slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rated underwater protection. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.