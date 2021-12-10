Motorola all set to launch Moto G51 TODAY in India - Find out Important Specs, Price

Motorola is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Moto G51 today, December 10 in India. The Moto G51 model was released globally a few days ago along with other Motorola phones like the Moto G31 and the Moto G41. The phone will exclusively be available on Flipkart.

The Moto G51 will be available in two variants - 8GB and 128GB storage. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC Plus. The phone is also set to have a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Here are some features of the Motorola G51:

- The starting price of the phone will be Rs 19,999 in India. In China, the phone was launched at a price of Rs. 17,500 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

- The smartphone will be available in Blue and Grey gradient hues.

- The phone sports a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

- The Moto G51 smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC

- The phone comes with an internal storage of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

- The phone offers a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

- The smartphone comes with a battery of 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

- It also offers Dolby Atmos support for sound and has 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

- The phone uses a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone to unlock it.