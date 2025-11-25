Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, features, specifications, and other key details

Moto G57 Power debuts in India with a powerful battery, improved performance, and upgraded features. Check price, full specs, and key highlights before you buy.

Motorola has added a new phone to its popular G series in India, and this time it’s all about power, big battery life, and practical features. The company has launched the Moto G57 Power, a new budget-friendly smartphone that aims to give users strong performance, a smooth display, and a long-lasting battery under the Rs 15,000 category.

Moto G57 Power

Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Power at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the single variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes in three colour choices: Regatta, Corsair, and Fluidity.

Design and build quality

The Moto G57 Power keeps things simple yet durable. It comes with an IP64 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and light splashes of water. Motorola has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection to the front, reducing the chances of screen scratches or minor damage.

Display

The Moto G57 Power features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling, gaming, and video playback. The display also reaches up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness, which helps while using the phone outdoors in bright sunlight.

Performance

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. This setup is ideal for everyday tasks like social media, streaming, multitasking, and light gaming.

Cameras

The Moto G57 Power packs a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera that delivers clear photos in daylight. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, useful for landscapes and group shots. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Battery and charging

The standout feature of the Moto G57 Power is its massive 7,000mAh battery. This ensures up to two days of battery life on moderate use, making it ideal for travellers, students, and heavy phone users.