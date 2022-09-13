Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto Edge 30 Fusion launched in India with special Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale discount
Today, Motorola will introduce the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion in India. The smartphone business owned by Lenovo has been launching products nonstop. Motorola is planning to add two potent phones to the Edge series this time. The smartphones would complement other products in its portfolio, including the Moto Edge 30 Pro, which was introduced in India in February of this year. Moto Edge 30 ultra and Moto Edge 30 fusion are going to be available soon with a massive discount on the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart.
Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra-Price and Specifications
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs. 54,999 on the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart and comes in Starlight White and Interstellar Black colours. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and uses Corning Gorilla 5 for protection. The Edge 30 Ultra also comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel front camera. You will get 10% additional discount on using Axis Bank Debit or Credit card and other offers on Axis Bank including EMIs.
Big Billion Days 2022: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion-Price and Specifications
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is priced at Rs. 39,999 on the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart. The 6.55-inch display on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion supports 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM power the smartphone. In terms of the camera, the Edge 30 Fusion comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. Flipkart is offering a 10% discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards, 10% off ICICI Bank Credit Cards and you can also win a cashback coupon of Big Billion Days Sale.