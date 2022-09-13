Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto Edge 30 Fusion launched in India with special Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale discount

Today, Motorola will introduce the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion in India. The smartphone business owned by Lenovo has been launching products nonstop. Motorola is planning to add two potent phones to the Edge series this time. The smartphones would complement other products in its portfolio, including the Moto Edge 30 Pro, which was introduced in India in February of this year. Moto Edge 30 ultra and Moto Edge 30 fusion are going to be available soon with a massive discount on the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart.

Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra-Price and Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs. 54,999 on the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart and comes in Starlight White and Interstellar Black colours. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and uses Corning Gorilla 5 for protection. The Edge 30 Ultra also comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel front camera. You will get 10% additional discount on using Axis Bank Debit or Credit card and other offers on Axis Bank including EMIs.

Big Billion Days 2022: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion-Price and Specifications