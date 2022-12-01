Moto E40 available at Rs 599 during Moto Days sale on Flipkart, check details

At the launch, the Moto E40 was priced at Rs 9,499.

Motorola Moto E40 was launched by the company in October this year and during the Moto Days on Flipkart, you can get the new Moto E40 at just Rs 599. The Moto E40 is a budget offering from Motorola that features a display with 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup and it is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. The company offers the smartphone in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. At the launch, the Moto E40 was priced at Rs 9,499 and currently the device is priced at Rs 8,599 on Flipkart. However, you can get the Moto E40 at just Rs 599 on the Flipkart.

The Moto E40 is already available at Rs 2,400 discount on Flipkart and in addition to that buyers can get up to Rs 8,000 off on the smartphone in exchange of your old device. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on transactions via Flipkart Axis Bank card, further reducing the price of the device.

Moto E40 specifications

Moto E40 features a 6.5-inch display with 1600x720 pixels resolution in 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP52 rating and comes in two colour options - Carbon Gray and Pink Clay. Under the hood, the Moto E40 is powered by UNISOC T700 octa-core chipsets paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The device runs Android 11 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

When it comes to camera, the Moto E40 gets a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of 48MP primary shooter and 2MP macro sensor depth sensors. For video calls and selfies, teh device has an 8MP punch-hole camera at the front.