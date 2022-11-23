Search icon
Technology

Most liked Instagram posts: Messi, Ronaldo's viral image becomes second most liked, take a look at top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo recently also became the most followed person on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's viral Instagram post.

After dominating the football pitch, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now dominating Instagram with a viral image. The ace footballers shared an image a couple of days ago in a paid partnership with luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The Instagram post, captured by photographer Annie Leibovitz, was shared right before the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and it is now the second-most-liked Instagram post of all time. 

The image featuring the modern day football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, instantly broke the internet. Till now, the image shared by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been liked by more than 38.8 million users. For context, the most-liked-post on Instagram is still the ‘World record egg’ with over 56 million likes. As everybody is going crazy about the likes and followers on the social media platform, let's have a look at the top 10 most liked Instagram posts.

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

 

 

Some may argue that the viral Louis Vuitton image featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo should be considered as the most liked image on Instagram as it also received more than 28 million likes in Messi’s post. The viral image also pushed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram profile to reach the 500 million followers milestone.

