Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Microsoft working on Xbox mobile store, to rival Play Store and App Store

To build a gaming store, Microsoft might use the successful mobile games Candy Crush Saga and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Microsoft working on Xbox mobile store, to rival Play Store and App Store
Microsoft (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft is working on an Xbox mobile store to compete with Play Store and App Store. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently looking into Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and they have discovered the company's plans to create an Xbox-branded mobile game store, reports The Verge.

To build a gaming store, the tech giant might use the successful mobile games Candy Crush Saga and Call of Duty: Mobile, which are produced by Activision and King, respectively.

According to a graph from the company, the mobile game industry represents a much larger portion of the overall gaming market at 51 per cent.

Given Apple's restrictions on third-party app stores on iOS, it is impossible to see Microsoft stores on iPhones. But it's obvious that doesn`t stop it from planning an Xbox mobile app store.

If the company wants to succeed in this plan, it will need to recruit third-party developers, the report said.

By agreeing to a set of guidelines, the firm appears to be setting the framework for developers to independently manage their own app stores on its Xbox mobile platform and provide their own payment methods for handling in-game transactions. That is a feature that Apple does not provide.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.