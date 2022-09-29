Search icon
Microsoft Windows 11 users can now install Android apps on their PCs

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Microsoft has acknowledged that it is currently providing Windows 11 customers in 21 more nations with compatibility for Android apps. All Windows 11 users can now download WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) to enable support for Android apps as of Tuesday.

More customers will be able to benefit from the small number of Android apps available for download via the Microsoft Store as a result of this upgrade.

According to Microsoft, the computer needs to have an SSD (solid-state drive), an Intel core i3 8th Gen processor or higher, at least 8GB of RAM (16GB is advised), and the Virtual Machine Platform setting must be turned on.

You can go to the Microsoft Store, download "Amazon Appstore," install "Windows Subsystem for Android" when prompted, and then activate Android app compatibility on your Windows computer. Open the Amazon Appstore after installation and sign in with your Amazon account to browse available apps. There are ways to sideload apps to your heart's content even though there aren't many apps available via the Amazon Appstore right now.

Users in many countries are now receiving WSA for Windows 11.

