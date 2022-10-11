Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Microsoft unveils dedicated Xbox game streaming device, aimed to offer better home screen experience

Microsoft's Xbox head, Phil Spencer, revealed a dedicated Xbox game streaming device on twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Microsoft unveils dedicated Xbox game streaming device, aimed to offer better home screen experience
Microsoft unveils dedicated Xbox game streaming device, aimed to offer better home screen experience

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shared on Twitter the existence of a specific Xbox game streaming gadget.

The gadget can be seen in Spencer's tweet sitting on top of his shelf in the Microsoft office.

It is a compact, white box that resembles the Xbox Series S and is used to play Xbox games using the company's Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

The Verge reports that the firm initially revealed its plans for an Xbox streaming device last year and that Keystone, the streaming console's codename, is still under development.

Keystone will more closely resemble a box or puck-shaped accessory that plugs into displays and TVs.

It is anticipated that the gadget will offer access to media apps like Netflix and a simple user interface (UI) for Xbox games.

In response to Spencer's tweet, the Xbox account said, "Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss."

Microsoft has launched new tests to give Xbox players a more customised home screen experience.

Its main goal was to make it quicker and simpler for consumers to enjoy their favourite games and discover new ones.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Meet IAS officer Nirish Rajput, who sold newspapers, studied with borrowed notes; cracked UPSC with AIR 370
In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war
Who is Pan Nalin, director whose film Chhello Show got picked as India's official entry to Oscars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised during Barawafat procession; 7 held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.