Microsoft unveils dedicated Xbox game streaming device, aimed to offer better home screen experience

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shared on Twitter the existence of a specific Xbox game streaming gadget.

The gadget can be seen in Spencer's tweet sitting on top of his shelf in the Microsoft office.

It is a compact, white box that resembles the Xbox Series S and is used to play Xbox games using the company's Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

The Verge reports that the firm initially revealed its plans for an Xbox streaming device last year and that Keystone, the streaming console's codename, is still under development.

Keystone will more closely resemble a box or puck-shaped accessory that plugs into displays and TVs.

It is anticipated that the gadget will offer access to media apps like Netflix and a simple user interface (UI) for Xbox games.

In response to Spencer's tweet, the Xbox account said, "Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss."

Microsoft has launched new tests to give Xbox players a more customised home screen experience.

Its main goal was to make it quicker and simpler for consumers to enjoy their favourite games and discover new ones.

(With inputs from IANS)