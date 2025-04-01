Microsoft recently announced in a blog post that it will be updating the iconic Windows Blue Screen of Death with a new look.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen the infamous 'Blue Screen of Death' (BSoD)error message on computers. Pictures of the error message went viral several times. The infamous error screen is characterised by its bright blue colour, the sad smiley face, and the bluntly plain 'An error has occurred' message. Now, Microsoft, in a blog post, has announced that it will be updating the iconic Windows Blue Screen of Death with a new look. The tech giant said that it is 'previewing a new, more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts, which better aligns with Windows 11 design principles.'

The error screen is now completely green with the text 'Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart'. Also, there is no QR code now, and the error code appears at the bottom of the screen. Microsoft may change the colour to blue or black before it is available to everyone. Check out the new look of the error here:

Blue Screen of Death is a thing of the past: Windows has completely redesigned the system crash screen.



Now it will be green, without the sad smiley and QR code, and BSOD will turn into GSOD. #windows pic.twitter.com/X8iPwjmNeo — Ronen Taplashvili (@Rubikgamer_) March 31, 2025

As of now, it is not known when the new system crash error screen will be rolled out to the public version of Windows 11. Officially known as a stop error, the Blue Screen of Death is a critical error screen displayed by the Microsoft Windows operating systems to indicate a system crash, in which the OS reaches a critical condition where it can no longer operate safely. Possible issues that may cause a BSoD include hardware failures, an issue with or without a device driver, viruses, malware, and other factors such as intentional user action.