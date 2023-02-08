Search icon
Microsoft to pull the plug on free version of Teams, users need to pay Rs 110 per month to continue

Microsoft mentioned that users will need to upgrade to the Microsoft Teams Essentials by paying Rs 110 per user/month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that the Teams free version, a legacy app for business, will no longer be available from April 12. "After April 12, 2023, Microsoft Teams Free (classic), the legacy free Teams app for business, will no longer be available," said Microsoft.

The company mentioned that users will need to upgrade to the Microsoft Teams Essentials by paying Rs 110 per user/month to preserve chats, meetings, channels and other key info.

"Upgrading to Microsoft Teams Essentials is the easiest way to continue using Teams and maintain access to all your chats, files, teams, and meetings. Teams Essentials also provides unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours in length with up to 300 participants per meeting, and 10 GB of cloud storage per user -- all for only Rs 110 per user/month," it added.

Last month, Microsoft announced to move some `Microsoft Team` features to its new more costly Premium edition like translated captions, custom Together Mode scenes and virtual appointment options.

The company revealed the changes in a licensing guide update late last month and mentioned that "some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to Teams Premium license" after the Premium edition launches fully in February.

