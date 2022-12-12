Microsoft to end support for Edge browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 next month

Headlines

Pakistan seeks $11 billion aid from China, Saudi Arabia to keep IMF bailout programme on track: Report

'Dystopian delight': Ganapath teaser sets the internet on fire, backed by Pooja Entertainment

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details inside

7 best sites to buy Facebook likes instantly, real and cheap

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan seeks $11 billion aid from China, Saudi Arabia to keep IMF bailout programme on track: Report

'Dystopian delight': Ganapath teaser sets the internet on fire, backed by Pooja Entertainment

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details inside

7 Zodiac sings who are perfect husband material

8 most expensive trains in the world

10 Dog breeds that can kill human

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff plays flying-kicking messiah in dystopian sci-fi film set in 2070, VFX impresses fans

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s film opens well, earns Rs 7.5 crore

HomeTechnology

Technology

Microsoft to end support for Edge browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 next month

Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and Webview2 runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft has announced the end of support date for Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. The company has also ended support for Microsoft Edge WebView2 for both operating systems. WebView2 is a developer control for embedding web content in applications.

Both operating systems will end support for Edge on January 10, 2023, according to the blogpost. Moreover, Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also ending, so users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use the browser.

"We also encourage developers to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

"We acknowledge that this may not be easy for some developers to do, however ending support for these operating systems will help keep end users safe from potential security threats and risks as both operating systems go out of support on January 10th, 2023," it added.

Also read: Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, THIS is how much it may cost

However, Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and Webview2 runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems.

While Microsoft Edge and Webview2 Runtime versions 109 and earlier will continue to work on these operating systems, those versions will not receive new features, future security updates, or bug fixes, said the blogpost.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility': PM Modi urges people to join nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

World Heart Day 2023: What’s the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest?

'Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at PM Modi

Disney+ following Netflix’s path, to restrict password sharing from November 1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE