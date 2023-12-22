Headlines

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Year Ender 2023: Legendary sportspersons who died this year

AI imagines dinosaurs in Mumbai

8 films Sanjay Dutt rejected, including 2 pan-India blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

HomeTechnology

Technology

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

Microsoft also added the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR to the list.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

article-main
Microsoft
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft has announced to discontinue “Windows Mixed Reality” feature in an update to a list of deprecated Windows features.

Microsoft also added the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR to the list.

“Windows Mixed Reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. This deprecation includes the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Microsoft first released Windows Mixed Reality in 2017 to combat with virtual reality rivals such as HTC and Oculus (now owned by Meta). It served as a gateway to games, apps, and other experiences within the VR space.

Microsoft has been reducing the size of its VR division over time.

The head of HoloLens, Alex Kipman, left last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Later, the company eliminated 10,000 jobs, which affected many workers involved in Microsoft’s mixed reality projects, such as the now-discontinued AltspaceVR app.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based music creation, to bring their capabilities to its AI-powered chatbot Copilot, allowing you to create personalised songs with a simple prompt.

“Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalised songs with a simple prompt,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

'We want to show...': INDIA bloc leaders protest today against 146 suspensions of MPs from Parliament | Full details

India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

5 soldiers martyred, 2 injured after terrorists attack army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE