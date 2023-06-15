Search icon
Microsoft testing updated Windows Ink with new features

With the updated tool, the company intends to let users use their pen and handwrite anywhere they can type on their Windows devices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Windows Ink

Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel, which includes modernised Window Ink.

"Windows Ink is being modernised to allow users to enable inking directly onto edit fields," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"In addition, we are improving the accuracy from the recognition technology and a scratch out gesture for when users need to make edits."

With the updated tool, the company intends to let users use their pen and handwrite anywhere they can type on their Windows devices.

Currently, these new Windows Ink improvements support English (US) only.

The tech giant is also removing a few of the old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer in an effort to clean up the number of settings for the file manager app.

"We are beginning to roll out a new Focus Session widget as part of a Clock app update (version 11.2305.6.0 and higher) via the Microsoft Store to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels," the company said.

This new widget will help users to quickly start and stop focus sessions on their devices.

