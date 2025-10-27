FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Microsoft Teams to start telling your boss if you are not at work; know about its new feature

Starting December 2025, Microsoft Teams will roll out a new feature that automatically detects an employee's location when they connect to their company's Wi-Fi network.With the feature, the boss will be able to track a worker’s locating using the office Wi-Fi in the move. The move come as bad news as it will increase workplace surveillance and privacy concerns, especially for remote work. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

Microsoft Teams to start telling your boss if you are not at work; know about its new feature
Starting December 2025, Microsoft Teams will roll out a new feature that automatically detects an employee's location when they connect to their company's Wi-Fi network. With the feature, the boss will be able to track a worker’s location using the office Wi-Fi on the move. The move comes as bad news, as it will increase workplace surveillance and privacy concerns, especially for remote work. 

“When users connect to their organisation's Wi-Fi, Teams will soon be able to automatically update their work location to reflect the building they're working from. This feature will be off by default,” reads the official description of the update by Microsoft.

How feature work?

A simple Microsoft 365 Roadmap update will now allow Teams to track a worker’s location using a Wi-Fi connection to determine whether an employee is at home or in the office. The feature depends on office Wi-Fi network details configured by the company's IT administrators, which will be turned off by default. However, with both administrators' and employees' consent, it can be enabled. 

After being connected to the office Wi-Fi, the employee’s status will automatically change, specific to the building, depending on how the IT department configures Microsoft Places. 

Reactions

The Microsoft Teams new feature has become a point of debate as the critics worry will push micromanagement and surveillance in the company, somewhere will be like a digital leash. Employees on social media have expressed that adding such features can erode trust between management and staff, even if the work is completed effectively remotely. It also put a spotlight on data protection, and on the ongoing tension in hybrid workplaces between employers seeking visibility over their teams and employees who value autonomy and privacy. "So now even Microsoft Teams is turning into an attendance monitor. What’s next — Teams asking for a doctor’s note when we take a day off?” wrote X user.  “Micro management at peak? All online work doesn’t need you to be in the office, we can do it from home instead of providing flexibility they are micromanaging this will backfire?” said another X user. 

 

