Microsoft Teams outage triggers meme fest on Twitter, corporate workers call it ‘the best day’

Microsoft Teams outage

Microsoft Teams, also known as MS Teams, is facing outages all over the globe and the corporate world is going crazy. Millions of users rely on MS Teams app for daily communication, meetings and schedules. More than 5,000 users have reported issues with Microsoft Teams till now, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. “We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718.” Microsoft 365 Status wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.” the thread further reads. Although the outage of Teams app is affecting businesses across the globe, it is also giving some spare time to users to start a meme fest on Twitter. Here are a few of the memes that netizens are sharing while celebrating MS Teams outage.

MS Teams is down pic.twitter.com/c19RUCXeaQ — Gagan Tipparaju (@gantai1312) July 21, 2022

Teams has been down for hours, just cancel the rest of the work week pic.twitter.com/BWXP2tJU5u — Pamela Avila (@bypamelaavila) July 21, 2022

Came into work with Teams down.



Me @ my meetings: pic.twitter.com/8Hip9HRpq9 July 21, 2022

Can't speak for anyone else but... Microsoft Teams being down during the middle of my work day... pic.twitter.com/GUgD2QNDtD — SeanCasGamer (@SeanCasGamer) July 21, 2022

microsoft teams just went down and the whole office went into panic mode,

time to clock out I guess pic.twitter.com/AXKyOvrXiZ — min (@readrmin) July 21, 2022