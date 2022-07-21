Search icon
Microsoft Teams outage triggers meme fest on Twitter, corporate workers call it ‘the best day’

Here are a few of the memes that netizens are sharing while celebrating MS Teams outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Microsoft Teams outage

Microsoft Teams, also known as MS Teams, is facing outages all over the globe and the corporate world is going crazy. Millions of users rely on MS Teams app for daily communication, meetings and schedules. More than 5,000 users have reported issues with Microsoft Teams till now, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. “We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718.” Microsoft 365 Status wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.” the thread further reads. Although the outage of Teams app is affecting businesses across the globe, it is also giving some spare time to users to start a meme fest on Twitter. Here are a few of the memes that netizens are sharing while celebrating MS Teams outage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

