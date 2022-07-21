Microsoft Teams down for users across the globe, here’s what you can do in the meanwhile

Microsoft Teams down for users across the globe

Microsoft Teams is facing outage all over the globe, the tech giant has confirmed. Microsoft Corp is currently working to fix the issue. Millions of users rely on MS Teams app for daily communication, meetings and schedules. Users are not able to leverage any features on the app. “We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718.” Microsoft 365 Status wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.” the thread further reads.

More than 5,000 users have reported issues with Microsoft Teams till now, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

What you can do in this situation

Thankfully there are several other platforms that can be used as an alternative for Microsoft Teams in the meanwhile. Zoom is one such platform that gained its popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and can be used for video conferencing. In a similar way, Google Chat and Google Meet can also be used as an alternative for Microsoft Teams while Microsoft Corp is working on it.