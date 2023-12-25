Headlines

Microsoft’s move may turn 240 millions PCs into e-waste, to discontinue support for popular Windows...

In December, Microsoft revealed plans to offer Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 until October 2028, but at an unspecified annual fee.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Microsoft Windows
Microsoft's announcement to discontinue support for Windows 10 by October 14, 2025, might render approximately 240 million personal computers obsolete, potentially leading to significant electronic waste, as per a report by Canalys. This development coincides with the introduction of Windows 11, anticipated to rejuvenate the PC market through a new upgrade cycle. However, the lack of support for Windows 10 may prevent many devices from being repurposed.

Canalys predicts that about 20% of computers will become e-waste in the next two years due to their incompatibility with Windows 11. These 240 million PCs, equivalent in height to a 600 km stack of folded laptops exceeding the moon, could have been recycled or refurbished if compatible with the latest Windows version. Their reduced utility, coupled with the absence of Microsoft's continued free security updates, diminishes their market value, even deterring budget-conscious organizations.

In December, Microsoft revealed plans to offer Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 until October 2028, but at an unspecified annual fee. This strategy mirrors their previous offers for Windows 7 and 8.1, which continued until January 2023. For Windows 7, the extended support pricing began at $25 per PC for the first year, escalating to $100 in the third year.

Despite the extended support option potentially extending the life of Windows 10 PCs, the associated costs may deter many users. If Microsoft follows a similar pricing model for Windows 10, migrating to newer, Windows 11-compatible PCs might be more cost-effective, leading to the discarding of older computers. (with inputs from IANS)

