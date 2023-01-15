Microsoft rolls out bunch of new features for Edge browser, including text prediction

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has rolled out a new update to its Edge browser, which brings a small handful of updates and new features, including text prediction.

The update is available for the stable version of Edge, so any user who uses the browser regularly should be able to download it, reports Windows Central.

The text prediction feature provides predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages.

Currently, the feature is limited to English in the US, India, and Australia, according to the report.

The new update to Edge also adds the option to link a personal Microsoft account and an Azure Active Directory account through work or school.

Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches performed in their browser or Windows search box while logged in with their work or school account, the report added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it has improved its Teams Rooms on Android with new touch-enabled features including the ability to walk up and use Microsoft Whiteboard, Chat bubbles and more.

Users can leverage all of the new features by updating to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android update 3, the tech giant said in a statement.

A Microsoft Whiteboard session can be launched with just one touch, allowing for instant collaboration.