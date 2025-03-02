More than 37,000 such reports were received, according to Downdetector, which tracks tech outages. In a series of posts on the social media platform X, the company said it was investigating the outage.

Tens of thousands of Microsoft users have complained of having issues with key services such as Outlook. Users said they were unable to access their Outlook email accounts. Xbox services, which are also owned by Microsoft, were also facing glitches.

“We’ve identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact,” the company said.

The company added that a majority of the impacted services “are recovering following our change.”

Earlier, users took to social media to share that they were facing issues with Microsoft services.

“I thought I was getting my outlook hacked, turns out the entire Microsoft platform is getting hacked. Thank God it's not personal,” a user posted on X.

Some users later said that their access had been restored.

Microsoft has previously experienced massive global outages, which took several hours to resolve, in 2023 and 2024.

On November 26 last year, Microsoft’s Outlook and Teams services were restored after over 24 hours of technical delays.

Earlier this week, there was a major outage at Slack, which left thousands of users unable to use the communications service.