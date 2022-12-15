Microsoft may soon merge Teams and Outlook, here’s how it will work

In addition to the new Outlook and Teams integration, Microsoft Teams recently introduced scheduled send, instant polls in meetings. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft is reportedly planning to merge Teams chat with the Outlook mailing service. As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft will integrate Teams into Outlook for all users in March 2023. After the integration, users will be able to meet participants and send a quick message or review a chat via Teams on the Outlook.

With this feature, participants and organisers will be able to use the chat integration to discuss a meeting in real-time rather than sending emails back and forth. The tech giant is also planning to include Teams messages in search results in Outlook on the web.

This feature is planned for February, alongside AI-based file suggestions in Teams chats.

Moreover, Teams profile cards will get an expanded view in February, including a person's profile, contact details, LinkedIn information, and more, according to the report.

In addition to the new Outlook and Teams integration, Microsoft Teams recently introduced scheduled send, instant polls in meetings, improved search results, and unread message toggles.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced a new `Communities` feature in its video conferencing software `Teams` on Android and iOS to compete with Facebook groups. The feature allows users to easily post messages to everyone in the group, organise events and add them to the community calendar for everyone to see. (with inputs from IANS)