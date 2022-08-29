Microsoft may kill this ‘made for India’ app next year, check details

Microsoft (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft is reportedly planning to kill its ‘made for India’ group-messaging service called Kaizala next year. As per a report by ZDNet, the tech giant will discontinue the Kaizala chat app on August 31 next year and after that date users won’t be able to access the service or support for the app. The report also mentions that existing Kaizala customers will be able to continue using the service.

Meanwhile, no new users will be on-boarded onto Kaizala; instead, they will be on-boarded directly to Teams for chat, meetings and calling. According to a note Microsoft has shared with Microsoft 365 partners, "many Kaizala users have Office 365 or Microsoft 365 licenses and have not fully enabled them".

The app, launched in India in 2017, was designed for large group communications and work management, even for remote locations with 2G optimisation.

Powered by the Azure Cloud platform, `Kaizala` would help organisations seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks and bring together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organisations.

In India, the company had also launched `Kaizala Pro` -- an enterprise version that allows organisations to have full administrative control of their groups -- for purchase at a list price of Rs 130 per user per month.

(With inputs from IANS)