Microsoft lists 40 professions chatbots could replace; How safe is your job?

Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson explained that the study aimed to understand how AI can assist in different roles, not just take them over.

A recent Microsoft study identified the 40 jobs most likely to be replaced by AI, giving a clear picture of which jobs could be permanently changed by the creation of powerful AI tools like ChatGPT.

Although the study, which was carried out by Microsoft's data scientists, concentrated on the US labor market, it has worldwide ramifications. The study examined the likelihood that AI will be applied in different occupations using a tool known as the 'AI applicability score.' Microsoft claims that although AI may not entirely replace people, it will undoubtedly alter how many people operate.

The goal of the study, according to Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson, was to determine how AI may support various occupations rather than simply replace them. "A lot of tasks, especially those involving research, writing, and communication, are supported by AI, according to our research," he stated. In actuality, though, companies can view AI as a means of reducing expenses and employment.

More unexpected positions, like financial advisors, market researchers, and models, are also on the list. These are occupations that mostly involve processing information or producing digital material, which big language models like Copilot or ChatGPT can currently perform with ease.

Among the most susceptible are those in data analysis, writing, editing, and customer support. Writers, editors, translators, public relations specialists, and even reporters were considered extremely interchangeable. AI is allegedly one of the reasons why Microsoft has let go of thousands of workers this year.

More unexpected positions, like financial advisors, market researchers, and models are also on the list. These are occupations that mostly involve processing information or producing digital material, which big language models like Copilot or ChatGPT can currently perform with ease.

Conversely, the 40 occupations that AI is least likely to affect are typically manual labor-intensive positions that need a human presence. Consider phlebotomists, roofers, nurses, massage therapists, and plumbers. Because AI systems cannot replace a human's touch, real-time decision-making, or labor requiring physical exertion, these vocations are currently regarded as safe.

However, some are concerned that robotics and artificial intelligence will soon begin to infiltrate those areas as well.

The study poses more important questions regarding how governments and societies intend to respond to the changes that artificial intelligence would bring about. Some experts worry about growing unemployment, inequality, and societal instability, while others think AI will help solve major issues like poverty or illness, or free people from tedious jobs.