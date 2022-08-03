Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android smartphones with low RAM

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite

A few months ago, Microsoft launched the new Outlook app for Windows users and now the company has rolled out a new Outlook Lite app in select markets, including India. The new Microsoft Outlook Lite app aims to provide Outlook services to users of low-end Android devices that may face compatibility issues with regular Outlook mail apps. Outlook Lite app is about 5MB in download size and uses extremely low storage on your phone. It is optimised to run fast on all devices including devices with 1GB RAM with low battery usage. The app works in 2G and 3G networks.

Outlook Lite is available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. "We will review adding support for other countries in the future," the company said. Outlook Lite on Android will empower more individuals, schools, universities, and small businesses with a solution for their lightweight mobile devices.

"Outlook Lite brings the main features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network, '' said the company. Microsoft Outlook Lite will keep users connected and protected with email, calendar and contacts all in one app. With intelligent email, spam email protection, calendar organiser and contacts, Outlook Lite lets you do more from one inbox in a lighter, faster way on any network, the company informed.

Outlook Lite`s email service works with Outlook, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online. "With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world empowering them to achieve more," said Microsoft.

(with inputs from IANS)