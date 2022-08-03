Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android smartphones with low RAM

Outlook Lite`s email service works with Outlook, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android smartphones with low RAM
Microsoft launches Outlook Lite

A few months ago, Microsoft launched the new Outlook app for Windows users and now the company has rolled out a new Outlook Lite app in select markets, including India. The new Microsoft Outlook Lite app aims to provide Outlook services to users of low-end Android devices that may face compatibility issues with regular Outlook mail apps. Outlook Lite app is about 5MB in download size and uses extremely low storage on your phone. It is optimised to run fast on all devices including devices with 1GB RAM with low battery usage. The app works in 2G and 3G networks.

Outlook Lite is available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. "We will review adding support for other countries in the future," the company said. Outlook Lite on Android will empower more individuals, schools, universities, and small businesses with a solution for their lightweight mobile devices.

"Outlook Lite brings the main features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network, '' said the company. Microsoft Outlook Lite will keep users connected and protected with email, calendar and contacts all in one app. With intelligent email, spam email protection, calendar organiser and contacts, Outlook Lite lets you do more from one inbox in a lighter, faster way on any network, the company informed.

Outlook Lite`s email service works with Outlook, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online. "With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world empowering them to achieve more," said Microsoft.

(with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.