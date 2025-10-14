FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'

After Durgapur case, 18-year-old student in Delhi allegedly gang-raped on university campus

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft launches its first AI image generator rivaling OpenAI Sora, it is called..., check its features

Microsoft has launched its first AI image generator, calling it MAI-Image-1, which is fully trained in-house. This move is seen as making the tech giant completely independent in the AI space while shifting its dependency on OpenAI.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

In a big leap in the world of AI, Microsoft has launched its first AI image generator, calling it MAI-Image-1, which is fully trained in-house. This move is seen as making the tech giant completely independent in the AI space while shifting its dependency on OpenAI. The Redmond-based software company claims that its new AI product, MAI-Image-1, aims to add value to creators and prevent “repetitive and generically stylized outputs.” The firm also highlights that it takes feedback from professionals to get the best outputs from the AI model.

What does Microsoft’s new AI image generator do?

The tech giant said that MAI-Image-1 is specifically skilled at generating “photorealistic imagery,” which includes lighting conditions, reflections, as well as landscapes. Boasting about its features, the company said that the new AI model will also offer quick results, allowing for better efficiency. It claimed that its AI model was better at these tasks in comparison with “many larger, slower models.”

In the context of comparison, Microsoft did not name any particular model. However, the AI image space is mostly occupied by a handful of players, including OpenAI and Google. Microsoft is now working towards reducing its dependence on OpenAI (ChatGPT is the most popular AI tool) after the two companies recently changed their relationship. OpenAI also launched a new AI app, Sora, before Microsoft’s launch. Sora App is available on Apple’s App Store in the US and Canada. The app allows users to create AI-generated videos of themselves and share them online using the new Sora 2 engine.

Recently, Google came in the news for its new AI trend, Nano Banana. Users in India went crazy experimenting with their images through the Nano Banana trend, as the country has been the largest user base so far.

