Microsoft ‘killed’ Internet Explorer on Valentine’s Day

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Microsoft has officially killed the iconic Internet Explorer browser on this Valentine's Day. The tech giant announced to end its romance with the old web browser late last year. The Internet Explorer was available to users of Windows 10 and older versions of Windows until February 14 but now, the browser has been permanently disabled through a Microsoft Edge update, not a Windows update as previously communicated. 

All remaining devices that have not already been redirected from IE11 to Microsoft Edge were scheduled to be redirected with the Microsoft Edge update scheduled for February 14, 2023. “The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 users to Microsoft Edge. As a reminder, IE11 has been out of support since June 15, 2022.” Microsoft wrote in its blog.

The company also mentioned that “Organizations that have already transitioned from IE11 to Microsoft Edge with IE mode will not be impacted when the IE11 desktop application is scheduled to be permanently disabled on February 14, 2023.”

To recall, Microsoft retired Internet Explorer 11 desktop application from June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10 to support Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.

