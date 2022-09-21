Search icon
Microsoft Edge users under ‘high risk’ of cyberattack, government warns

Microsoft Edge is one of the most used web browsers across the globe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge users are under high risk of cyberattack, the Indian government has warned. As per a ‘high severity’ warning issued by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, users of Microsoft Edge version prior to 105.0.1343.42 may be under attack. According to the warning, several vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system.

Here’s what CERT-In has to say about Microsoft Edge vulnerabilities 

As per CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to out-of-bounds write error when processing untrusted HTML content, Heap-based buffer overflow, use-after-free error within the PDF component and use-after-free error within the Frames component. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service condition on the targeted system

Microsoft Edge is one of the most used web browsers across the globe. The browser is accessed by millions of users everyday and to ensure the safety of users from cyberattacks, the tech giant regularly rolls out updates with the latest security features. To avoid any swindling, you should update your Microsoft Edge browser immediately. 

