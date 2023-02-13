Search icon
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning

These vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge might expose the targeted system to threats such as information disclosure, remote code execution, elevation of privilege, denial of service, and remote code execution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge has been found to have many vulnerabilities by the Indian by CERT-In. This is a problem with Microsoft Edge. These flaws might be exploited by a remote attacker if they were able to trick a user into opening malicious material.

If exploited, these flaws might put the targeted system at risk of Denial of Service (DoS), Remote Code Execution (RCE), Elevation of Privilege (EoP), Security Restriction Bypass (SRB), and Information Disclosure.

When it comes to reacting to situations involving computer security, CERT-In is the go-to organisation on a national scale. Since January of 2004, CERT-In has been available to the public.

CERT-In is the national agency tasked with the following cyber security duties under the Information Technology Amendment Act of 2008:

